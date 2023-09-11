Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Cogent Biosciences worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,028 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,055.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 983,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 898,313 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. 209,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,162. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.68. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COGT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

