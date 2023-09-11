Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $22.60 Million Stock Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 976,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,986 shares during the period. Chinook Therapeutics comprises approximately 7.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDNY. Wedbush downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bloom Burton downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,697.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.39. 4,924,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,257. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 4,199.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Stories

