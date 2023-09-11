Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,796 shares during the quarter. Inozyme Pharma comprises 1.4% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.72% of Inozyme Pharma worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 324,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,028,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INZY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 417,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89.

Insider Transactions at Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu purchased 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,923,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on INZY

Inozyme Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.