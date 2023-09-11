Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,058 shares during the quarter. Morphic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Morphic worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $1,872,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $421,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,242 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $11,214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Morphic

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,146. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

