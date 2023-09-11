Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,777,591. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.14. 116,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,357. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.46. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.73 and a 52 week high of $259.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

