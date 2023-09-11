Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 306,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 682,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.41% and a negative net margin of 81.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

