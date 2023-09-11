Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 306,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 682,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIRS
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.