Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,285 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 175.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. 359,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,331. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Stories

