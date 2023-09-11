Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises 0.8% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Lantheus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,315 shares of company stock worth $1,353,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 316,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,300. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

