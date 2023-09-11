Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,543 shares during the period. Establishment Labs comprises 2.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 221.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Establishment Labs stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.57. 102,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,553. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.03. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

