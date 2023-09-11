Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 5,750 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. argenx makes up about 1.3% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 123.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in argenx by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in argenx by 18.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in argenx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.73.

argenx Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $17.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $527.05. 169,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,256. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.75. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.73.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.