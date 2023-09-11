Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $361,575.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,269.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,509,292 shares of company stock valued at $134,515,776 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,780. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

