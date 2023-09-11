Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 98,221 Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management V, bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $2,079,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,108,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,124.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 479,932 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,463,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,063,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,042,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management V, acquired 700,000 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $2,079,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,108,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,124.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on THRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRX remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Monday. 17,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

