Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 60,413 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,413 shares during the quarter. CymaBay Therapeutics makes up 3.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. 2,129,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

