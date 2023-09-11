Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

ADCT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 118,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,299. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. ADC Therapeutics SA has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. Research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

