Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 476,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Jasper Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JSPR. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

JSPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.91. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.