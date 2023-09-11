Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 17.5% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $47.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.