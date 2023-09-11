Air Canada (TSE:AC) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.40

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.40 and last traded at C$21.34, with a volume of 77418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AC shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.8186946 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

