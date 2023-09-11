Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 281.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

