Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.41.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.68 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $25,016.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,688.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 819 shares of company stock worth $75,127 and have sold 37,088 shares worth $3,608,449. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.