Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ALFVY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALFVY

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.