Alight Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alight Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 2.1% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after buying an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,373,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,669,000 after buying an additional 59,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.12. 772,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,316. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

