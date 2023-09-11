Alight Capital Management LP Invests $3.96 Million in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Perion Network comprises about 2.1% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perion Network by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Perion Network by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $34.50. 120,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

