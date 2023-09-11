Alight Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.91. 4,976,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,303,313. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.