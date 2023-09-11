Alight Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alight Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up approximately 2.8% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 47,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,655,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. B. Riley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.