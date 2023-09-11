Alight Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Alight Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,764 shares during the period. Riskified makes up 1.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Riskified were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 344.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Riskified by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth $9,587,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 482,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth $7,866,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 150,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,633. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $739.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Riskified had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $72.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RSKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

