Allbirds’ (BIRD) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Allbirds has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 40.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 57.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Stories

