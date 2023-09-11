Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.31.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

