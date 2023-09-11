Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.35% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FET. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,120,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.31. 15,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,030. The firm has a market cap of $246.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.