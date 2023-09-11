Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 8,612.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,590 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PowerSchool worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWSC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 321,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,117. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.08 and a beta of 0.95. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $501,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,838.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $83,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $501,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 198,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,838.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,404 shares of company stock worth $2,187,158. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

