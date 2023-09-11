Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1,981.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.01. 118,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

