Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 21,694 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.40% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 135,895 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 408,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.8% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $926,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USPH stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.12%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

