Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.33% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DSU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,918. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

