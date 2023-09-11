Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.63. 24,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.76. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.91 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

