Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,502 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after buying an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,331,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $133,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.46. 708,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,218. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

