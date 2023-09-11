Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,339 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

ResMed Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.44 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

