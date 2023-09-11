Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 133,376 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Matador Resources worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,367,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,511,000 after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.93. 1,245,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,898. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

