Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 676,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. 1,734,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

