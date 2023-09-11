Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.78.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$20.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$988 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.05. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.85 and a 12 month high of C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.53.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.70 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 28.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.4607308 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

