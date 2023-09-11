Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

