Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Ameren has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

