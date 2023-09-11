American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $19.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

