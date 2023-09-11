American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.41.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.99 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.