American Eagle Outfitters Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,610 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 6,206 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,207. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.