AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

ABC opened at $179.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.28.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

