Analysts Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Target Price at $29.22

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVID

Avid Technology Price Performance

Avid Technology stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.17. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. Avid Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 710,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.