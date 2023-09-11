Analysts Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $14.75

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at $757,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Day sold 21,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $301,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after buying an additional 262,869 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 35,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnite by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,400,000 after buying an additional 716,489 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 12.3% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after buying an additional 340,485 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 68.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 1,090,309 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

