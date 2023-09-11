Analyzing Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) & Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Eightco has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $57.19 million 0.03 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp $70.81 million 2.79 $26.44 million $4.95 6.81

This table compares Eightco and Plumas Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14% Plumas Bancorp 36.42% 24.30% 1.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eightco and Plumas Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Plumas Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plumas Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than Eightco.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Eightco on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

