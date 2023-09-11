Analyzing Starco Brands (STCB) and Its Competitors

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) is one of 85 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Starco Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Starco Brands has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands’ peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million $810,000.00 -16.50 Starco Brands Competitors $1.99 billion $66.33 million 2,095.88

This table compares Starco Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starco Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -20.73% -17.69% -9.45% Starco Brands Competitors -15.07% -995.19% -0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Starco Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands Competitors 207 1585 2538 35 2.55

As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 46.67%. Given Starco Brands’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starco Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Starco Brands peers beat Starco Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

