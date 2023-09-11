Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,297,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,028,700 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 10.5% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 0.75% of Applied Materials worth $773,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,205. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

