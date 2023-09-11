Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

