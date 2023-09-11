Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
